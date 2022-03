There are a few things live TV has going for it: immediacy, sports, the news, awards shows and special concerts, and, in many cases, watching a show as it airs rather than waiting until it’s available on demand. The good news is you can still break up with your cable company and sign up for a streaming service that lets you watch events as they happen, letting you tweet along with other Bachelor fans or tune to a random channel and avoid the choice paralysis that comes with having too many viewing options.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO