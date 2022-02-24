ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ways To Naturally Reduce The Graying Of Hair

By John Shumway
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — By the end of next year, the annual amount spent globally on coloring hair will top $40 billion — but are there ways to naturally reverse the graying of hair?

Before you dump your bottle of L’oreal, or Clairol, you need to know this is no easy process.

“We can often look at people and see the physical impact of stress on their hair, their skin and in their eyes,” said Dr. Susan Albers.

Reducing stress can help with the stress-related graying.

“I feel like once your hair turns gray, it just turns gray, at least that’s my findings from doing hair for so long,” said Julie Vari, Owner of Macabre Rose Salon.

Julie Vari has been a hair stylist, colorist for more than 20 years. And has seen people regain their hair after a time of stress.

“I’ve never heard of like, the hair turning back to its original color,” Vari said.

Participants in a new Columbia University study found that people whose hair turned gray due to stress could actually reverse the process when that stress was taken away.

WATCH: KDKA’s John Shumway reports:

The study found that when people had less stress, such as times they went on vacation or moments when they felt relaxed. They found that the participants’ hair reversed to its normal color.

“Schedule a vacation even if you aren’t able to go anywhere. stay at home. Make sure to schedule in some time to relax and take care of your stress level,” said Dr. Susan Albers.

Dr. Albers says to track your stress so that you’re able to recognize it.

Results may not be instant while stress is being reduced, however.

Once you have reached a certain age, there is no going back naturally. The stress-reducing hair restoration is really about people finding those first gray hairs after times of stress.

