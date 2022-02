One of the best times to find a deal on tech is in the wake of a new tech announcement, and if you’re looking for some great tablet deals, one of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals you’ll come across is on the Galaxy Tab A8, which is seeing an impressive price drop at Best Buy due to the release of the Galaxy S8. You can pre-order the S8 if you like, or you can head over to Best Buy and grab a super capable Galaxy A8 for just $180, which is a $50 savings from its regular price of $230. This deal is only being offered for a limited time, and the clock is counting down, so go grab you discount on a new Galaxy Tab A8 now.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO