Financial Reports

Caesars Entertainment grows 2021 revenue to $9.6bn

gamingintelligence.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaesars Entertainment has reported a 167 per cent increase in revenue to $9.57bn in 2021, buoyed by...

www.gamingintelligence.com

Benzinga

Coinbase Q4 Earnings Highlights: Big Revenue Beat, Total Retail Trading Volume Of $177B

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) reported fourth quarter and full fiscal year financial results Thursday afternoon. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Coinbase reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.5 billion, beating a consensus estimate of $1.9 billion. Coinbase reported quarterly earnings of $3.32 per share. For the full fiscal year, Coinbase...
STOCKS
FOX Reno

Reno-based Caesars Entertainment reports fourth quarter loss

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $433 million in its fourth quarter. The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of $2.03 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.14 per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Home Depot stock rises after profit and sales beat expectations, dividend raised by 15%

Shares of Home Depot Inc. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Tuesday after the home improvement retail giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations and announced a 15% increase in its dividend. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 30 rose to $3.35 billion, or $3.21 a share, from $2.86 billion, or$2.65 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $3.18. Sales grew 10.7% to $35.72 billion, topping the FactSet consensus $34.88 billion, while cost of sales increased 11.3% to $23.86 billion to lower gross margin to 33.2% from 33.6%....
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bausch Health swings to a profit, while revenue and full-year outlook misses expectations

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. rallied 2.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health care products company swung to fourth-quarter net income, while revenue and the full-year outlook fell shy of expectations. The company swung to net income of $69 million, or 19 cents a share, from a loss of $153 million, or 43 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted net income slipped to $463 million from $478 million, but the company did not provide adjusted earnings per share to compare with analyst expectations. Revenue fell 0.8% to $2.196 billion, missing the FactSet consensus of $2.207 billion, as Bausch and Lomb revenue rose 5.6% to $1.001 billion while Bausch Pharma revenue declined 5.6% to $1.195 billion. For 2022, the company expects revenue of $8.40 billion to $8.60 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $8.73 billion. The stock has lost 9.3% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has declined 8.2%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Walmart posts record holiday sales as spending remains firm

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) fought off snarled supply chains and rising inflation to post its largest-ever holiday season sales and forecast more gains in 2022, a sign the retailer expects consumers to keep spending in its stores. The world's largest retailer said fourth quarter revenue exceeded $150...
RETAIL
Motley Fool

DraftKings Doubles Revenue in Another Year of Accelerating Growth

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) reported fourth-quarter and fiscal-year 2021 results on Friday, Feb. 18. Its figures highlighted another year of accelerating revenue growth. The mobile sportsbook, iGaming, and daily fantasy sports provider is gaining momentum as more states legalize these activities. Another year of excellent growth for DraftKings. For the quarter ended...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
SFGate

Univision Ad Sales Steady in Q4, Subscription Revenue Rises 15%

TelevisaUnivision revealed Univision Communications fourth-quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, saying the company held its ad sales steady compared to the prior year and increased its subscription revenue 15% versus Q4 2020. Per the privately owned company, ad sales were up 0.1% in the three-month period ended Dec. 31, at...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Law.com

Caesars Entertainment Taps Reilly McDevitt in Atlantic City Injury Case

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the document here. Lawyers at Reilly McDevitt & Henrich on Friday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Caesars Entertainment, the hotel and casino operator, and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer & Kupersmith on behalf of Linda Romano. The case is 1:22-cv-00769, Romano v. Harrah’s Atlantic City Operating Company, LLC.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
US News and World Report

Televisa's Net Profit Dips in Fourth Quarter, Revenue Up

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Grupo Televisa, Mexico's largest broadcaster, on Thursday reported an 8.6% dip in net profit in the fourth quarter compared with a year earlier due to lower operating segment income and fewer customers who renew prepaid packages. The company posted a fourth-quarter net profit of 3 billion pesos...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NBC Los Angeles

Molson Coors Logs Its First Sales Growth in a Decade as Turnaround Plan Takes Hold

Molson Coors Beverage reported annual revenue growth for the first time in more than a decade. The company's fourth-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street's expectations, but its revenue topped analysts' estimates. Molson Coors is in the middle of a turnaround that involves expanding its portfolio beyond beer and focusing...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Canada's Loblaw beats estimates for quarterly revenue

(Reuters) - Canadian retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd beat market estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as demand for groceries and other essential items stayed strong. The pandemic-led trend of cooking at home has sustained even as COVID curbs have eased, continuing to help sales at grocery stores that benefited during last year’s lockdowns.
MARKETS
Variety

Discovery Sees Q4 Profit Tumble on Streaming Expenses, Merger Costs

Click here to read the full article. Discovery said profit tumbled in the fourth quarter as the owner of Food Network, Discovery Channel and Eurosport contended with expenses related to the Discovery Plus streaming hub and a group of one-time items related to expenses. Even so, the company saw revenue increase as its streaming efforts helped boost advertising and distribution revenue. Discovery said fourth quarter net income fell to $38 million, or 8 cents a share, compared with $271 million, or 42 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. The company released details of its performance as it prepares to acquire WarnerMedia,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

