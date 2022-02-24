25 wrestlers to watch at this week's Section 1 individual championships

A preview of Friday’s CIF Southern Section boys basketball championship games involving Inland teams. Harvard-Westlake (24-2) at Centennial (29-1), 7 p.m. IE Varsity info: Centennial is the top-seeded team in the Open Division and advanced to the championship with pool-play wins over Bishop Montgomery, Damien and Crean Lutheran. The Huskies are looking to win their second consecutive Open Division championship, having beaten Sierra Canyon 80-72 last season. Centennial’s offense is led by the backcourt duo of Donovan Dent and Jared McCain, while Devin Williams and Aaron McBride provide size and length in the paint. Ramsey Huff rounds out the starting lineup and is the team’s top defender. Harvard-Westlake stunned Sierra Canyon last week to secure its first trip to an Open Division title game. The Wolverines have been a thorn in Centennial’s side in recent seasons, winning five consecutive matchups against the Huskies, including a 70-65 victory in last year’s Open Division pool-play games. Harvard-Westlake is led by Cameron Thrower and Brady Dunlap, who combined to score 35 points in that 63-60 win over Sierra Canyon.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 17 HOURS AGO