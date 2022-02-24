ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

25 wrestlers to watch at this week's Section 1 individual championships

By Alex VandenHouten
Post-Bulletin
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the Rochester-area saw a thrilling team version of the Section 1 wrestling meet, the section individual wrestling championships are now set to take center stage. The Section 2A championships kick things off Thursday, before the Mayo Civic Center sees another great weekend of action with the Section 1AAA, 1AA and1A...

www.postbulletin.com

