ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

First Alert Weather

By Chris Zelman
WALB 10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDense morning fog makes way record afternoon warmth Today. One more foggy and...

www.walb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

Warm stretch ends, cooler through the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dense morning fog gave way to a variably cloudy and unseasonably Thursday afternoon. Highs topped upper 70 to mid 80s. Albany’s high of 85 was shy of the record 86 set in 2018. Tonight mild low 60s and thick fog with reduced visibility Friday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory extends through 10am.
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy