First Alert Weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has officially issued a winter storm warning for the northwest portion of Missouri. The warning is in effect from midnight Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday. Preparations for heavy snowfall are underway as the Kansas City area braces for another winter storm...
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dense morning fog gave way to a variably cloudy and unseasonably Thursday afternoon. Highs topped upper 70 to mid 80s. Albany’s high of 85 was shy of the record 86 set in 2018. Tonight mild low 60s and thick fog with reduced visibility Friday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory extends through 10am.
