'The Crown' has props worth more than $200,000 stolen from set

By Patrick Sproull
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II.

Netflix

  • Thieves broke into three trucks on the set of "The Crown" and took props valued over $200,000.
  • The stolen items reportedly include a replica Fabergé egg and jewellery.
  • Netflix told Insider: "There is no expectation that filming will be held up."

Netflix has confirmed that expensive props worth more than £150,000 ($201,000) in total were stolen from the set of "The Crown."

The incident is believed to have taken place last Wednesday near Doncaster when thieves broke into three trucks containing a variety of antiques.

The Mirror reported that the stolen items included a replica of a Russian Fabergé egg purchased by the Queen's grandfather as well as "candelabras, jewellery, a grandfather clock, and a domed birdcage."

In a comment to Insider, Netflix said, "We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely. Replacements will be sourced, there is no expectation that filming will be held up."

Netflix also confirmed that a police investigation was underway. Insider has contacted South Yorkshire Police for comment.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in season five of "The Crown."

Netflix

"The Crown" has been filming its fifth season since July last year and the theft occurred during the last week of filming.

The fifth season will feature a brand new cast. Imelda Staunton has been cast as the Queen alongside Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

The Sun's Matt Wilkinson and Clemmie Moodie reported in November last year that friends of the royal family have sought legal advice over the latest season of the drama series.

The friends of the royals — who were unnamed in the report — told The Sun that they were advised that they could sue the series over the way in which they have been portrayed, according to the British newspaper.

Read the original article on Insider

