Steadier Freezing Rain & Rain This Evening

By Stevie Daniels
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
The second round of freezing rain and rain moves in this evening through the first half of tonight. The wintry mix and rain will linger into Friday morning. Up to a quarter inch of ice accretion is possible. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect at 7 PM tonight until 10 AM Friday. Rain showers will taper by midday Friday with clearing taking place during the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the upper-40s and low-50s. The weekend will be dry, and temperatures will continue going up and down into the beginning of next week.

Stay tuned!

7 Day Forecast:
Tonight Rain, possibly mixed with sleet, becoming all rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Low around 33. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday Rain, mainly before 11am. Patchy fog before 11am. High near 54. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 52.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 42.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 53.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Comments / 0

