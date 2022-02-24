‘Nothing Short Of An Act Of War,’ Massachusetts Congressional Delegation Condemns Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine

BOSTON (CBS) – Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine late Wednesday. It’s being condemned by President Joe Biden, other world leaders and the congressional delegation from Massachusetts.

“Vladimir Putin bears full responsibility for Russia’s unjustifiable war against Ukraine,” Senator Elizabeth Warren said in a statement Thursday.

“This Russian invasion will cause immense human suffering, including the potential for mass casualties and people displaced from their homes as refugees. Together with our NATO allies and international partners, I support President Biden imposing significant sanctions on Russia’s economy, military, and its corrupt oligarchs as a severe consequence for this unprovoked act of aggression. The United States will continue leveraging all of our diplomatic, political, and economic tools to bring an end to this unprovoked attack and hold the Kremlin to account.”

“My heart is with the people of Ukraine,” Senator Ed Markey said at an event in Lynn Thursday. “Clearly this is a decision made by one person, Vladimir Putin, to invade and destroy the sovereignty of Ukraine. It is absolutely unacceptable.”

“There is clearly going to be a lot of suffering,” Markey told reporters, “and it could create a humanitarian crisis.” He added that the U.S. will need to ensure help for Ukrainians who end up as refugees.

“If there are refugees, our doors should be open,” he said.

Congressman Bill Keating said the attacks are inhumane and will not be tolerated.

“My heart goes out to them right now but also the outrage of nothing short of an act of war by a war criminal Vladimir Putin,” he told WBZ-TV. “They are encountering something that is unfathomable in this day and age. An act of aggression that we have not seen in Europe since the Germans and the Nazis took aggressive action.”

“We and the world community must stand together, demand an end to violence and aggression, and prepare humanitarian relief efforts for the Ukrainian people and refugees,” Rep. Jim McGovern tweeted . “I am praying for peace and for the safety of the Ukrainian people at this uncertain moment.”

“Vladimir Putin ignored diplomacy and chose war. He will be held accountable,” Rep. Seth Moulton tweeted . “Our thoughts are with the Ukrainian people.”

“Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is a violation of international law, and constitutes a massively destabilizing event with repercussions that will be felt for decades to come. Vladimir Putin and his enablers must pay a heavy price for their unjustified aggression,” Congresswoman Lori Trahan said in a statement Thursday. “My thoughts are with Ukraine’s civilians and armed forces as they defend their independence and their aspirations for a peaceful, prosperous, and democratic future.”