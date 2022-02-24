ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Man attacked with pipe on subway on Lower East Side

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Nx02_0eNk1jRX00

Police are looking for the man behind a pipe attack on the subway in Manhattan.

A 20-year-old man was hit Wednesday while riding a northbound J train near the Delancey Street - Essex Street station on the Lower East Side.

It happened during the evening commute home at 5:20 p.m.

The attacker ran off when the train stopped.

Police say the two men had been arguing before the assault. It is not known what their dispute was about.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he's expected to survive.

So far, there are no arrests.

ALSO READ | Reporter's mom crashes his live shot to say 'Hi, baby!' | VIDEO

WSYX reporter Myles Harris was in the field in Columbus, Ohio, reporting Tuesday when his mom happened to drive by.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Ohio, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Lower East Side#Bellevue Hospital#Wsyx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
93K+
Followers
11K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy