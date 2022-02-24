ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voluntary UK ban on killing birds with lead shot has had ‘no detectable effect’

By Helena Horton
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
A male pheasant Photograph: Major Wildlife/Alamy

A voluntary phasing out of lead shot in the UK has had almost no impact according to a report , with 99.5% of birds killed found to contain the toxic metal.

While other industries have been forced to phase out lead, with the material banned from paint and fuel decades ago, shooters are still allowed to use it despite the fact it could poison soil and wildlife.

In 2020, the British Association of Shooting and Conservation announced that it, along with other shooting groups, wanted to phase the use of lead out by 2025, and urged its members to start switching.

But scientists from the University of Cambridge found there had been no change since this ambition was stated. Their study last year showed that 99.4% of recovered pheasants contained lead shot. This year, the amount has marginally increased to 99.5%.

The study, published in Conservation Evidence, states: “We found that 99.5% of the 215 pheasants from which shotgun pellets were recovered had been killed using lead ammunition. We conclude that the shooting and rural organisations’ joint statement and two years of their considerable efforts in education, awareness-raising and promotion, have not yet had a detectable effect on the ammunition types used by hunters who supply pheasants to the British game meat market.”

Related: Wild birds can be killed to protect game birds in England – new guidance

The scientists obtained 336 whole birds or oven-ready prepared carcasses from 70 businesses of various types, and at least one shot and/or shot fragment was recovered from 215. Chemical analysis then found that of the 215 pellets analysed, lead was the principal element in 214 pellets.

Wild Justice, a wildlife campaign group, said “Another 12 months of zero progress from the shooting industry. All talk and no action. UK governments should simply ban the use of lead ammunition rather than let this charade continue.”

Research by the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust showed that between 50,000 and 100,000 wildfowl die in the UK each year as a result of ingesting lead from used pellets.

Despite being highly toxic, the pellets are often mistaken for food by wildfowl. A further 200,000 to 400,000 birds suffer welfare or health impacts, and animals that predate on wildfowl can also suffer.

Some shooters complain steel is more difficult to use, as it is lighter, spreads less and has denser shot patterns, resulting in less margin for error in gun handling and trigger timing. Others are concerned that older guns cannot safely be used with steel shot, meaning they will have to buy a new one.

The government is currently considering plans to ban lead , and Waitrose announced in 2019 that it would not be stocking game meat shot with lead pellets.

Adrian Blackmore, director of shooting at the Countryside Alliance said: “The Countryside Alliance remains firmly committed to a voluntary transition away from lead shot and single-use plastics for all live quarry shooting using shotguns by 2025. We are only two years into that five-year transition period; a period during which we have had to live with the Covid pandemic. Cartridge manufacturers are also committed to this. However the industry has been under immense pressure due to disrupted global logistics supply chains and commodity shortages caused by the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.”

