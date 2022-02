DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - An adult day care center in Dublin is in need of help. Its doors could close in the next few months if it doesn’t get the funding it needs. “This is such a good service that is provided to this community and we know that if it goes away, that it’s not coming back,” said Dublin Police Chief Dennis Lambert, a board member at the center.

PULASKI COUNTY, VA ・ 9 DAYS AGO