As sweet as a love song! Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have one of the strongest relationships in the music industry — and their bond just keeps getting better. The country couple first met at a Nashville gig in late 1994, when they were each seeing other people. At the time, the “Just to See You Smile” singer was dating Kristine Donahue, and Hill had just finalized her divorce from Daniel Hill. Two years later, Faith joined McGraw on the Spontaneous Combustion tour and sparks began to fly.

