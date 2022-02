A New Mexico Republican lawmaker is backing Canadian truckers with a bill that provides asylum to those who face persecution by their government. "To see Trudeau introducing the Emergencies Act is way out of line. It’s heavy-handed. It’s a crackdown on issues like this do not deserve or warrant what he’s trying to do. They have not invoked something this serious since World War I or World War II. Truly, this is an attack on those who want to peacefully protest and protect, really the end of the day, our freedom," Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M. told "Fox & Friends."

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO