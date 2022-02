Democrats in Arizona hope to retain a highly contested Senate seat in the swing state, as Republicans continue to battle over the legitimacy of the 2020 election. Sen. Mark Kelly won his seat in 2020 with 51 percent of the vote, but is already up for reelection. The previous race he won was to serve out the final two years of Republican Sen. John McCain’s last term. Kelly, 57, is a former astronaut and is married to Gabby Giffords, the former Democratic U.S. representative from Arizona.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO