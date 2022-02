The Pokemon storage app Pokemon Bank will become free-to-use once the Nintendo 3DS eShop shuts down next year. The Pokemon Company revealed the fate of the Pokemon Bank app after Nintendo announced it would be shutting down the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS eShop in March 2023. Nintendo specifically cited Pokemon Bank as one of several apps or games that would no longer accept subscriptions, which prompted some fans (and at least one rumors account) to incorrectly state that Pokemon Bank would be shutting down next year. The Pokemon Company clarified that players would still be able to access Pokemon Bank for storage and transfer purposes even after the subscription service expired, and that they would inform players should the service discontinue. Please note that once the Nintendo 3DS eShop is shut down, it will not be possible to download Pokemon Bank onto devices that didn't already have the app installed at one point.

