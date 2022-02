A 10-year agreement between FIFA and Electronic Arts is set to come to an end this year, and it could mean big changes for the publisher's soccer games. Apparently, EA CEO Andrew Wilson had a number of interesting things to say about the franchise during an all-hands meeting held in November 2021. According to Video Games Chronicle, Wilson told employees that the FIFA name has essentially become "four letters on the front of the box," arguing that the brand has actually prevented EA from doing more things that fans would like to see included in the game.

