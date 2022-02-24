ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

TRENDING NOW: Surprise homecoming, cat boss, unhappy dog, hockey with a leaf blower

Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA surprise homecoming, a cat turns into a...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Cat#Leaf Blower
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
Boston Globe

It’s reigning cats and dogs, or it ought to be

Alex Beam makes thoughtful and amusing points in his Feb. 21 Opinion column, “I’ll take pets over people any day.” But why not go further: Create a new political party made up of pets. Congress is currently so dysfunctional that animals would certainly be an improvement. Let’s...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WWLP 22News

Best Black + Decker leaf blowers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re familiar with gardening and yard maintenance, you’ve likely had some experience with Black + Decker products. While they make a wide variety of electric and battery-powered tools, their leaf blower models are known for their quality construction and affordable price tag.
AMAZON
Eyewitness News

Bright Spot: Local woman inspires others with ‘Be Fearless Summit’

MANSFIELD (WFSB) – Tomorrow a national summit started by a young woman from our state will be held for students at UConn. “Every person needs to figure out what they want to do with their life, and I am really adamant about people finding it as young as they can because I think that's really how you build on your success.”
EDUCATION
psychologytoday.com

Serving Up Truth Sandwiches About Dogs and Cats

When trying to correct false information about dogs and cats, keep the focus on the truth. A truth sandwich puts the lie in the middle and gives most attention to the truth. Good pet welfare includes training with positive reinforcement and providing enrichment. One of the frustrations of being either...
PETS
WRAL

Donor dogs and cats give blood to pets in need

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. We often hear of the need for human blood donors to help those in need, but the same is true for dogs and cats that are sick or injured and need transfusions.
PETS
MotorBiscuit

Lexus Dealership Goes Too Far by Reprogramming Infotainment Screens to Show Hideous Ad

Car dealerships are uniquely gifted at creating silly and even down-right sketchy marketing campaigns. It is almost a “thing.” We have all seen many silly, goofy, and sometimes funny car ads and promotions over the years. However, one Lexus dealership took the car lot commercial a step too far by reprogramming cars’ infotainment screens to show this horribly cheesy and tacky ad upon starting.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy