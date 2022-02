With Troy Aikman striking a $90 million deal with ESPN, there’s a new vacancy in the FOX broadcasting booth—and former Saints coach Sean Payton may fill it. The 2022 offseason has been an eventful one when it comes to Hall of Fame quarterback retirements, head coach job changes, and now, big-name broadcaster moves across channels. Earlier this week, longtime FOX Sports broadcaster Troy Aikman was reported to be taking his talents to ESPN to the tune of $90 million.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO