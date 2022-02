Click here to read the full article. New York City is rolling back certain COVID-19 precautions, signaling a return to normalcy in one of the busiest cities in the country. New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Sunday that vaccine mandates for certain indoor venues such as restaurants, gyms and theaters via the Key2NYC program will likely be lifted on March 7 if cases remain stable. “As long as COVID indicators show a low level of risk and we see no surprises this week, on Monday, March 7, we will also lift Key2NYC requirements,” Adams wrote in a statement. “This will give...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 MINUTES AGO