As home prices keep soaring, here’s why now is one of the riskiest times to buy

By Amber Randall, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago

With the South Florida housing market showing little indications of slowing down, buying a home near what could be the peak of the housing cycle could be a risky investment, according to local researchers.

A monthly housing assessment conducted by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University showed that home prices in the South Florida area were 23% overvalued compared to their long-term pricing trend.

“I thought with the way [mortgage] rates have been rising in the past 10 to 14 days, we would see some slowdown around the country and in Southeast Florida, but that didn’t happen,” said Ken H. Johnson, real estate economist at Florida Atlantic University.

The previous month’s assessment had homes in South Florida overvalued by about 21%, showing that the housing market is only continuing to rise.

A year ago, the market in the region was only overvalued by 3.49%, and in January of 2020, before the housing market took off, homes were undervalued by an average of .41%, their data shows.

House hunters thinking of purchasing now, near what could be the peak of the housing cycle, are looking at what could be a risky investment. Researchers explained that it could take years before they see a return on the amount of money they put into their house.

According to Johnson, there have been signs that the housing markets have been nearing the peak as most of the price increases over the past few months haven’t increased as steeply as before.

And this month’s sharp increase could be an aberration. Housing markets across the country have seen prices accelerate over the past month, and markets that appeared to be nearing the “pricing crown” only had their prices re-accelerate.

There is the remote possibility that the housing market could be taking off again, something that could be concerning to the housing market overall.

“The farther you get away from that trend line [of where prices should be], the greater the potential damage,” Johnson said.

As an example, researchers pointed to the home prices during the peak of the last housing boom in 2006 in the area.

South Florida homebuyers paid on average $339,762 in November 2006, according to researchers, and it wasn’t until May 2021 that they could have sold the home for a higher price.

Even then, the price gain would be less than $5,000.

That is the issue with buying near the peak of the housing market, Johnson warned.

“You will have to wait many years to acquire any gains in value,” he said. “It’s really the more volatile the housing market is, the harder it is to have that near guarantee that homeownership will create wealth.”

Researchers for the Beracha and Johnson Housing Market Ranking used publicly available data from Zillow on home prices in the top 100 metropolitan areas across the country, and compared the expected average home price based on historical trends and the current average home price to calculate how over- or undervalued homes are in each metropolitan area. The percentage shows the difference between current prices and where prices should be.

“It’s clear that purchasing at the peak of a housing cycle is devastating to wealth creation,” Johnson said.

Since home purchasing now could be risky, researchers still suggest that renting may be more preferable, even as rents soar.

“If you lock in a home price now, it could take years to see the return on that investment. Temporarily high monthly rent could be viewed as the cost of avoiding the vagrancies of an irrationally exuberant housing market,” said Eli Beracha of FIU’s Hollo School of Real Estate.

