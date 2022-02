Callaway have "paused" their long-time partnership with Phil Mickelson following his controversial comments regarding the PGA Tour and proposed Saudi-backed Super Golf League. It was revealed last week that Mickelson called the Saudis "scary motherf****** to be involved with" and questioned the country's human rights record in an interview with Alan Shipnuck for his upcoming book on the 51-year old.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO