On Wednesday, rumors ran rampant that Nashville Predators general manager David Poile was looking to trade Filip Forsberg ahead of the deadline. It seemed rather strange, given the fact the Predators are having a great season, as is Forsberg who has 26 goals in 38 games. As it turns out however, those rumors were false, at least according to Poile. He told reporters on Thursday that the team is not shopping their star forward whatsoever, and maintained that the team still remains hopeful to get a long-term deal signed in the near future.

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO