SAN ANGELO – The national recall of infant formula has impacted the San Angelo Women, Infants and Children office. According to information from COSA, WIC is unfortunately unable to accept or exchange any of the recalled formula at this time, but asks consumers not to discard any unopened cans. The National WIC Association, along with WIC state agencies, are working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and vendors for a solution. If you purchased the formula using WIC, grocery stores will not allow you to return the formula. Please reach out to Similac US directly at 1-800-986-8540 if…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO