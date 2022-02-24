Apple unveils trailer for international 'Pachinko' drama

Apple TV+ is known for popular series like "Ted Lasso" and "The Morning Show," and it's about to be known for another hit series. The streaming service is joining the growing number of networks investing in Korean storytelling and filmmaking, which has grown increasingly popular across the world. So it's no surprise that Apple TV+ is sparing no effort when it comes to the production of "Pachinko." The new series is based on the highly acclaimed historical fiction novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee and intimately portrays the story of family, love, sacrifice, and loss across multiple generations. With a stellar cast (including Oscar-winner Youn Yuh-Jung and actor Lee Min-ho) and a brilliant, sweeping storyline that takes place throughout the Japanese occupation of Korea and World War II, "Pachinko" will undoubtedly be your next favorite show to watch. Read on to learn more details about the upcoming series!

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO