True Thompson gives aunty Kendall Jenner a run for her money with epic modeling poses

By Stefani Munro
floor8.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMove over Kendall Jenner, we've got a new supermodel in town! Khloe Kardashian's daughter, True Thompson gave her cat walking aunty a run for her money as she posed for a series of images...

www.floor8.com

Comments / 29

Barbara Eby
2d ago

How long will it be before they all sell their kids for money. The only good one that I know of is Courtney. She don't flaunt her kids on social media.

Reply(1)
9
TexReb62
3d ago

MUTT'S BOTH of THEM and Yes the little one too. Junior Mutt but catching up Fast. 💩🤡's The Whole Family 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply
8
Kevin Koetter
3d ago

please not another one HEY LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME

Reply
11
E! News

Allow Chicago West and True Thompson's Sweet Run In Melt Your Heart

Watch: Kim Kardashian Celebrates Chicago West's 3rd Birthday!. While out running errands on Feb. 3, Kim Kardashian and her 4-year-old daughter Chicago West bumped into someone very unexpected: Khloe Kardashian's 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson. And of course, upon seeing each other—in Target of all places!—the two did what any little cousins would do in that fated moment: celebrate with a huge hug and proceed to jump around in circles.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kylie Is Being Accused of Stealing Her Baby Name From Her Former Friend—See the Shade

Was Kylie Jenner’s baby name Wolf stolen from her former friend? Tammy Hembrow, the ex-friend in question, seems to think so. Kylie and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, welcomed their second child, a son named Wolf Webster, on February 2, 2022. (The pair also share 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.)  The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum announced the name of their son in an Instagram Story on February 11, 2022. “Wolf Webster,” the post simply read with a white heart emoji. A day after Kylie announced her baby’s name, Tammy, Kylie’s ex-friend and a former member of the Kardashian-Jenner’s entourage, posted an Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mason Disick, 12, Is As Tall As Mom Kourtney Kardashian While Out To Dinner – Photos

Mason Disick is looking so grown as he joined his mom Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker for a night out to dinner in LA. Mason Disick has certainly grown since we last saw him on Keeping Up With The Kardashians! The 12-year-old is now just as tall as his mom Kourtney Kardashian. He and the Pooch founder were spotted with her fiancé Travis Barker going out to dinner. They enjoyed a meal at Katsu-ya in Los Angeles on Monday, Feb. 7.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian, 5, Is So Cute Giving A Sassy Look At The Camera In Mom Blac Chyna’s Video — Watch

Blac Chyna shared the cute clip of Dream just days after baby daddy Rob Kardashian decided to drop his 2017 assault lawsuit against his ex. Even with her packed schedule as a social media model and entrepreneur, Blac Chyna always finds time to gush about her sweet baby girl Dream Kardashian. The former reality star took to her Instagram on Saturday (Feb. 19) to share an adorable clip of the 5-year-old princess, whom Blac Chyna co-parents with her ex Rob Kardashian. In the video, Dream gets a close-up while she is having her hair done, choosing to smile at the shutterbug before putting on a sassy face! Watch all the cuteness below!
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Here's How Khloé Feels About Lamar On Celebrity Big Brother

Lately, Lamar Odom has been anything but shy about his ongoing nostalgia for his relationship with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian — and his new stint on Celebrity Big Brother seems to be fueling the flames. Though reps from his management team asserted that Lamar’s casting on Season 3 of the CBS reality series is “in no way a ‘ploy’ to reunite with his ex-wife,” Lamar has used the opportunity to air some of his lingering guilt and reminisce about his former wife and her family. For her part, however, Khloé appears to be unfazed and even downright supportive of her ex’s television gig.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Vanessa Bryant Shares Pictures of Daughters Bonding With Paul Gasol's Baby Girl: 'Cousins'

Vanessa Bryant made her return to Instagram with a series of sweet photos. On Sunday, the wife of the late Kobe Bryantshared pictures and videos of her daughters Natalia, 19, Bianka, 5, and 2-year-old Capri with best friend Paul Gasol’s 1-year-old daughter Elisabet Gianna. “We love you @catmcdonnell7 @paugasol & Eggie ❤️❤️❤️,” the 39-year-old captioned the first post.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Caitlyn Jenner Reveals How Kylie Jenner Is Doing After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Watch: Caitlyn Jenner Officially Announces Run for California Governor. Rise and shine: Caitlyn Jenner is sharing an update on mom-of-two Kylie Jenner. Almost a week after the beauty mogul announced the birth of her and Travis Scott's second baby, Caitlyn dished about her 19th grandchild during a Feb. 9 interview with Good Morning Britain. Confirming that Kylie welcomed a baby boy, Caitlyn added, "They're great. Kylie's doing great, everybody's doing good."
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Odom Wants To Take Khloé Kardashian To Dinner, Calls Himself A "Fool" For Losing Her

Kanye West isn't the only man who has been publicly declaring his love for one of the Kardashian sisters. For years, Lamar Odom has suggested that he has wanted to reconnect with his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian, but recently, the former NBA star has outright stated that he hopes to rekindle a romance. Odom is currently on Celebrity Big Brother and he has apparently been using much of his time to talk about Khloé—his hopes for their possible future now that she has reportedly severed ties with Tristan Thompson.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kris Jenner Just Filed Paperwork for Something Called “Kardashian Jenner Productions”

Update from Kris Jenner and her 10 percent: TMZ reports that the momager has filed legal documents to trademark “Kardashian Jenner Productions.” According to said documents, Kris will become the president of the production company, which will reportedly entail “all things entertainment and pop culture.” The company will also oversee the Kardashian-Jenner “empire,” including their YouTube and social media channels. In other words, Kris Jenner is about to get richer.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Kris Jenner Refuses To Marry Corey Gamble To Protect Her $140 Million Net Worth

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble on the red carpet | Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for amfAR. According to a new report, Kris Jenner has no plans to walk down the aisle with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, in order to protect her impressive net worth of $140 million. The Central Recorder says that a source recently claimed the momager has little faith in a marriage between......
CELEBRITIES

