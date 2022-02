COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you know someone looking for a job, this Thursday a major job fair will be held in Colorado Springs. The Pikes Peak Workforce Center is hosting the “Connect with a Vet” job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 17 at the Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd. The first part of the job fair starting at 10 a.m. is open to veterans, transitional military and their family members. From noon to 2 p.m. the event is open to the general public.

