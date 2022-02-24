ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Apple unveils trailer for international 'Pachinko' drama

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ has released a first-look trailer for "Pachinko," a new drama series following four generations of a Korean family streaming on March 25. In production since late 2020, Apple says its new series "is a sweeping saga," and that it "chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family...

forums.appleinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ deal with Skydance is one of best deals a studio has ever struck

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Nearly a month after it was reported, new details about Apple's deal with Skydance indicate that it might be of the "richest" partnerships in the movie industry.
BUSINESS
Variety

Wistful Scandinavian Drama Series ‘Harmonica’ Unveiled at Berlin

Click here to read the full article. Pop-country phenoms, Harmonica ruled the circuit, boasting sold-out arena tours and lavish lifestyles. When they find themselves on the other side of that fame decades later, Monica (Josephine Bornebusch) and Harry (Jonas Karlsson) have to decide whether to embark on a reunion tour or stay firmly planted in their present-day, lives racked with grief and angst. Their marriage on the brink of collapse, the two agree to take one last shot at living their passions outright, the traumas they’ve accumulated in tow. Vivid flashbacks establish a profound dichotomy in this Swedish-language, Viaplay Original drama...
TV & VIDEOS
PopSugar

Everything to Know About Apple TV+'s New Historical Drama "Pachinko"

Apple TV+ is known for popular series like "Ted Lasso" and "The Morning Show," and it's about to be known for another hit series. The streaming service is joining the growing number of networks investing in Korean storytelling and filmmaking, which has grown increasingly popular across the world. So it's no surprise that Apple TV+ is sparing no effort when it comes to the production of "Pachinko." The new series is based on the highly acclaimed historical fiction novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee and intimately portrays the story of family, love, sacrifice, and loss across multiple generations. With a stellar cast (including Oscar-winner Youn Yuh-Jung and actor Lee Min-ho) and a brilliant, sweeping storyline that takes place throughout the Japanese occupation of Korea and World War II, "Pachinko" will undoubtedly be your next favorite show to watch. Read on to learn more details about the upcoming series!
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Min Jin Lee
Polygon

Pachinko’s first trailer shows off the series’ epic scope

The first trailer for the highly anticipated television adaptation of Pachinko shows the grand scope of the multigenerational story, spanning from the early 1900s to the 1980s. Based on the critically acclaimed New York Times bestseller by Min Jin Lee, Pachinko follows four generations of a Korean family who immigrate...
TV SERIES
SFGate

Apple TV Plus Unveils ‘WeCrashed’ Trailer; A&E Greenlights ‘Exposing Parchman’ (TV News Roundup)

Apple TV Plus has launched the first trailer for “WeCrashed,” a new drama limited series starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway. Based on the podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork” by Wondery, “WeCrashed” tells the story of WeWork, a commercial real estate company that provides shared workspaces for technology startups. The show focuses on the rise and fall of Adam Neumann, the Israeli businessman who founded the company and stepped down in 2019 as its value plummeted.
TV SERIES
NME

‘Pachinko’: Youn Yuh-jung fights for her destiny in new trailer

Apple TV+ has dropped the first official trailer for its upcoming K-drama series Pachinko. The clip begins with the birth of a baby in rural South Korea, before we find out that the baby is Sunja, the matriarch of the family the series will centre around. Academy Award winner Youn Yuh-jung (Parasite) and Kim Min-ha star as the elderly and teenage Sunja, respectively.
TV & VIDEOS
Apple Insider

Apple shares second trailer for limited series 'WeCrashed'

Apple has revealed a new trailer for its upcoming limited series "WeCrashed", set to debut on Apple TV+ on March 18. The series is based on the Wondery podcast of the same name and stars Academy Award and SAG Award winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway. "WeCrashed" marks Leto's first foray into television since the 90s series "My So-Called Life."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama Series#Korean#Japanese#Liaison
Apple Insider

Australian man alleges all of his iOS and macOS devices have been persistently hacked

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — An Australian man claims to be the victim of an incredibly wide and persistent hack of all of his Apple devices — but his claims that a dating app did it don't quite add up.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Here's how the five-hour Amsterdam Apple Store standoff played out

A hostage situation that led to an hours-long standoff took place at Apple's flagship retail location in Amsterdam on Tuesday. Here's how the incident went down. Apple's brick-and-mortar location was the site of a hostage situation and standoff on Tuesday, Feb. 22. The hostage-taker reportedly had disarmed explosives, as well as an automatic weapon. He fired multiple times at police officers during the situation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Apple Insider

'Shameless' star Emmy Rossum joins Apple's 'The Crowded Room'

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — ForthcomingApple TV+ anthology thriller, "The Crowded Room," adds Emmy Rossum, best known for "Shameless," and "The Day After Tomorrow."
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Apple TV+ Releases First Trailer for ‘WeWork’ Drama Series ‘ WeCrashed’ (VIDEO)

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway are looking to “change everything” in the first trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series WeCrashed. Based on the hit Wondery podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, the highly-anticipated drama is set to premiere globally with the first three episodes on March 18. New weekly installments will follow each Friday for an eight-episode run.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
Apple Insider

Facebook, Twitter restricted in Russia over fact-checking, ad blocks

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Russia has started to limit the ability for citizens to get Ukraine conflict updates via Twitter and Facebook, with the social media platforms being throttled by ISPs and carriers over claims of censorship.
INTERNET
Apple Insider

Apple Car autopilot system rumored to be connected to new Korean supplier

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A new report claims that Apple has been working with an unspecified South Korean partner to develop an autopilot processor for the rumored "Apple Car."
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Apple Stores lift mask mandate, plan resumption of in-person Today at Apple

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has once again lifted its mask mandate for customers at most of its retail locations. And, as a result, the company is also restarting in-person Today at Apple courses soon.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Apple's new AirTag anti-stalking features are in the latest iOS 15.4 beta

In response to reports of AirTag misuse, Apple earlier in February announced a slate of changes and updates aimed at bolstering the accessory's anti-stalking features. At the time, Apple said the features would arrive in a future software update. On Tuesday, Apple released the fourth beta version of the upcoming...
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Qualcomm promises lossless Bluetooth audio with new chipset

Qualcomm has announced a new generation of sound platforms that could introduce new capabilities like lossless audio, lower latency, and improved Bluetooth performance. The chipmaker on Monday unveiled the new S3 and S5 sound platforms with support for the company's Snapdragon Sound technology. Both chips sport both Bluetooth wireless audio and the latest LE Audio standards.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy