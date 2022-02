I am hoping that the Reporter-Herald will run an article about the recent texts that have been released (with apparently many more to come) concerning the actions of certain city councilors and city of Loveland staff. These texts seem to show, if not illegal, unethical conversations that violate Sunshine Laws of Colorado. City Council appears to have very serious problems regarding transparency of political dealings. Please keep the citizens informed on this issue of great importance, dear editor.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO