Tom Holland broke the internet with 'iconic' Spider-Man meme

Working actors try to do everything in their power to stay working. There are few things more terrifying to an actor than a steady gig ending, because you never really know when the next opportunity is going to present itself. Mind you, the Dwayne Johnson and Jennifer Lawrence’s of the world aren’t concerned by this anymore. They can work when they want to work. And now it’s sounding like Tom Holland has reached that level of comfortably taking a break from acting, without worrying that the work won’t be there when he decides to return.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO