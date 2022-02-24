ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Montembeault, Suzuki help Canadiens beat Sabres, 4-0

By Associated Press
KESQ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL (AP) — Samuel Montembeault made 32 saves for his first NHL shutout, Nick Suzuki scored...

kesq.com

