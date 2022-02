Ukrainian president Vlodymyr Zelensky has followed Madonna on Instagram after she posted a video montage in support of Ukraine. The singer took to social media on Friday (25 February) to voice her support for the country amid Russia’s full-scale invasion. Madonna condemned Russia’s “pointless and greed driven invasion”, adding that “Putin has violated every human rights accord in existence”.The 63-year-old wrote: “We support you President Zelensky!! We are praying for you and your country!”Madonna’s caption accompanied a video she had posted, which featured footage of Ukraine and Putin alongside clips of herself dancing and singing to her 2006 track...

