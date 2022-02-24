ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Lithuania declares state of emergency after Russia invades Ukraine

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18JMMM_0eNjudiu00

VILNIUS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Lithuania's president declared a state of emergency on Thursday, telling the NATO country's army to deploy along its borders in response to "possible disturbances and provocations due to large military forces massed in Russia and Belarus".

The state of emergency, declared hours after Russian forces invaded Ukraine, will be valid for two weeks.

Parliament will meet later on Thursday to vote whether to confirm or cancel President Gitanas Nauseda decision.

Once ruled from Moscow but now part of NATO and the European Union, Lithuania borders Belarus and the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.

Reporting by Andrius Sytas, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis and Terje Solsvik

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine captures Russian tank battalion commander

The Ukrainian military claimed on Saturday to have captured the commanders and chief of staff of Russia’s tank battalion, 35th Motor Rifle Brigade, and provided photo evidence. Russian Major Schetkin Leonid Petrovich, along with his photo identification, military insignia and other personal belongings were photographed in Ukrainian custody and...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Lithuania#State Of Emergency#Belarus#Vilnius#Nato#Russian#Parliament#The European Union
AL.com

Why did Russia invade Ukraine? What does Putin want?

Europe is facing its greatest security crisis in decades after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. The conflict is threatening to destabilize regional political and military alliances and sparking fears that U.S. troops could be drawn into the fighting. What’s happening in Ukraine?. Russia attacked Ukraine...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
americanmilitarynews.com

RAW FOOTAGE: 30+ videos capture Russia’s brutal assault on Ukraine

In the hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced military operations against Ukraine, videos began to pour in creating a picture of the extent of Russia’s military assault. Russian forces launched a variety of missile, rocket and artillery attacks on Thursday, as well as airstrikes from fighter jets and...
MILITARY
MSNBC

What Vladimir Putin is so afraid of in Ukraine

NBC News senior international correspondent Keir Simmons and president of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard Haass discuss why Putin is taking the steps he is in Ukraine, and what led to the escalation in tension. "This isn't a battle between President Putin and President Zelenskyy," Simmons says. "This is a battle between President Putin and the people of Ukraine... he doesn't want to show that leading a revolution can lead to prosperity and freedom." Feb. 22, 2022.
POLITICS
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Ukraine claims it has RECAPTURED airport on outskirts of Kyiv from Russian special forces, claims defense minister, as President Zelensky says 137 of his soldiers have been killed fighting Putin's troops

Ukraine's government claimed on Thursday to have retaken an airport on the outskirts of Kyiv that Russian airborne troops had earlier seized, as President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered compulsory enlistment and banned all men aged 18-60 from leaving the country. Ukraine's Armed Forces in an update at 8pm local time (1pm...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

335K+
Followers
289K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy