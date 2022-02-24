Security guard found shot to death inside Overbrook home

A security guard was found shot to death inside his Philadelphia home, police say.

Police got a report just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday of a man possibly shot and killed along the 900 block of North 68th Street in the city's Overbrook section.

Arriving officers knocked on the door and saw a fresh bullet hole in the front living room window, so they broke down the door to get inside.

Officers found the 48-year-old victim in the living room with a gunshot wound to his face. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators also said the victim may have been dead for several hours or even days.

They found other bullet holes inside the home, but no evidence of the home being ransacked.

Police are trying to gather additional evidence about the crime and the victim.

"We found him dressed in a security guard uniform from the jacket to the shirt to the pants and he also had other security guard uniforms and jackets hanging inside of the property on hooks," said Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

So far this year, when it comes to crime in Philadelphia, the areas with the most shootings include Frankford, Kensington, North Philadelphia, and Strawberry Mansion, according to city data and the 6abc Data Journalism Team.