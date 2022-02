Most of us have faced the problem of a cluttered photo library at some point in our lives. The Photos app shows a mess of screenshots, photos of people, events, and aesthetic visuals, and you probably don’t want to let go of any of it. Luckily, folders and albums in the Photos app will allow you to organize all your pictures, so you can always find what you’re looking for without needing to delete anything.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO