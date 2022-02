My time as a medical student showed me that one of the most challenging things a parent can face is a sick child, whether the illness is from dehydration, appendicitis or cancer. The COVID-19 pandemic has also led to childhood hospitalizations. Fortunately, the COVID vaccine offers significant protection. Unvaccinated adolescents were 10 times more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated. However, of all children infected by the virus throughout the pandemic, vaccinated and unvaccinated, roughly one out of 100 children needed to be hospitalized, which indicated disease so severe they require medical intervention to keep them safe and alive. As...

KIDS ・ 5 DAYS AGO