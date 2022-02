"No rest for the weary" is a good way to sum up Jessie Diggins's life right now. Fresh off the 2022 Olympics (and her second and third Olympic medals), the most-decorated cross-country skier in US history is already preparing for her next competition in Lahti, Finland. "We have another month of racing starting with this weekend," Diggins told POPSUGAR in a Team Toyota interview this week. "The whirlwind keeps on going."

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO