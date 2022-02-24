ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Expert doubts Americans ready for major cyberattack

By Joshua Eferighe, Joe Donlon
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B4gG3_0eNjtYIM00

Senior FBI cyber officials tell U.S. businesses and governments to look out for ransomware attacks. But are Americans prepared for an organized cyberattack?

Comments / 0

Related
charlottenews.net

Experts suspect China behind cyberattacks against US organisations

Washington [US], February 11 (ANI): A US media organisation is investigating a cyberattack that has accessed the organisation's email and documents of some of its employees and journalists, according to a media report. On Friday media giant News Corp, whose entities include The Wall Street Journal and the New York...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Cyberattack#Fbi
WGRZ TV

Experts in WNY discuss federal cyberattack warning tied to Ukraine situation

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the Russian military attacks on Ukraine there is also the more subtle but also devastating cyberwarfare waged by the Russians and possible allies under state-sponsored attacks. This week the federal government warned there could similar incidents here in the US as tensions escalate between the White House and the Kremlin.
BUFFALO, NY
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Trump’s legal problems are about to get a whole lot worse

A federal judge ruled last week that a trio of civil claims against defeated former president Donald Trump for his actions on and before the Jan. 6 insurrection can proceed. The cases, brought by 11 members of Congress and two Capitol Police officers, are a reminder that civil liability could deal a substantial blow to the instigator in chief.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Documents weren’t the only things Trump tore up while in office

Former president Donald Trump liked the feel of tearing things up — figuratively, as he did with laws and norms of public service; but also literally, as he did with documents that he was required to preserve under the Presidential Records Act. Having refused to give his elected successor a smooth and orderly transition, Mr. Trump then skulked away to Mar-a-Lago in Florida with 15 boxes of official documents and mementos that should have gone to the National Archives.
POTUS
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
The Independent

Gaetz friend asks for sentencing delay as he works with feds

A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal probe into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz wants a judge to delay his sentencing scheduled for next month for yet another time as he continues to cooperate with federal prosecutors.Joel Greenberg s attorney on Friday asked a federal judge in Orlando Florida, to allow him to file a motion seeking a delay in the sentencing hearing currently scheduled for March 29. U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell previously granted two delays.In court papers, Greenberg's attorney said his client had been cooperating with federal prosecutors in Orlando and Washington in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy