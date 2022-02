SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend, and while we did have some dreary weather Saturday, sunshine quickly returned Sunday. Expect more of the same as we kick off a new week in the ArkLaTex. Your Valentine’s Day is looking beautiful with ample sunshine and temperatures that will be up around the 70 degree mark this afternoon. As we go through the week temperatures will stay very warm, but clouds will be increasing each day until we are tracking strong and severe storms that could move through Wednesday into Thursday. This will be due to a strong cold front and low pressure system that will be pushing in from our west. Behind the cold front expect much colder temperatures for Friday, but a rebound likely on the way this weekend.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 14 DAYS AGO