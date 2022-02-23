ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Free Storm Eunice Sound Effects Available For a Limited Period

By Production Expert
pro-tools-expert.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere in the UK following 3 named storms in less than a week, it seems that an informal crowdsource sound effects chain has sprung up. If you are looking for some free...

www.pro-tools-expert.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded over Russia in 2013 may have also been involved in the giant impact that formed the MOON, study reveals

The Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded over Russia in 2013 may also have been involved in the massive impact that formed the moon, a new study suggests. Researchers led by the University of Cambridge think it may have been been part of an ancient collision that broke off a chunk of baby Earth to form the moon 4.5 billion years ago.
ASTRONOMY
BBC

Storm Eunice: Among the worst UK storms in decades

Storm Eunice is affecting transport, buildings and homes across the capital. Winds of up to 70mph have been recorded at Heathrow Airport and London boroughs are working to maintain essential local services and support communities. People are being urged to stay at home.
ENVIRONMENT
Science Focus

Storm Eunice: Was climate change responsible?

The Met Office has issued a Red Weather Warning due to storm Eunice, which is hitting the south of England and Wales and bringing extremely strong winds, rainfall and flooding. Exposed coastal areas are to see the worst gusts from the extreme weather event, with a wind speed of 196kph...
ENVIRONMENT
Distractify

A Limited Number of Free Skins Are Available in 'Fortnite'

One of the reasons the game Fortnite is so popular is the sheer number of customization options available to players. Since it was released in 2017, there have been countless skins added for players to adorn their character with, and plenty of crossover events have given them the opportunity to dress as their favorite franchise character, as well.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sound Effects#Sound Designer
ohmymag.co.uk

‘Invisible’ dog spends seven lonely years in kennels without adoption

Lonely Lina, who has spent almost her entire life in a shelter, has faded into the background at Barking Mad Dog Rescue. She is anxious for an owner to come forward and take her home and show her what it means to be loved. She has gone through many failed attempts to find her a home.
PETS
BBC

Storm Eunice reaches the UK

People are being urged to avoid travelling if they can and stay at home when winds reach top speeds. The Met Office issued red warnings for south Wales and the northern coast of south-west England until 12:00. A second red warning for wind - the highest level - covers London,...
ENVIRONMENT
Time Out Global

Storm Eunice is currently battering London

What's that sound? Is it the roar of traffic? The crashing of ocean waves? Nope, it's the formidable might of Storm Eunice, who's come to pummel London with ultra-fast winds today. She's hot on the heels of her brother, Storm Dudley, who skirted the edge of the capital earlier this week. But unlike him, Eunice means business on her London trip: she'll rampage through the city's streets today, bringing in her wake a Met Office red warning of 'significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds'.
ENVIRONMENT
Variety

China Box Office: ‘The Battle at Lake Changjin II’ Tops $600 Million Haul

Click here to read the full article. The box office domination by patriotic local film “The Battle at Lake Changjin II” ground on into a fourth weekend in China. Hollywood’s “Death on the Nile” slipped out of the top five on its second weekend of release. “The Battle at Lake Changjin II” earned $11.0 million, according to data from consultancy Artisan Gateway. That lifted its cumulative to $611 million since release on Feb. 1, 2022. Chinese comedy “Too Cool to Kill” held on to second place with $9.5 million, good for a cumulative of $393 million. Drama “Nice View” earned $6.3 million,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
Outsider.com

NASA Identifies 4,000 Foot-Wide Asteroid Approaching Earth

There’s something less-than-pleasant possibly hurtling itself very close to the surface of Earth. Scientists are now left calculating and plotting what this 4,000 foot-wide asteroid could potentially do within the next week or so. According to NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, this asteroid is going to hopefully pass...
ASTRONOMY
loudersound.com

Watch Toyah brandish a giant clock as we revisit the UK's most chaotic kitchen

Another weekend has come and gone, and another broadcast from the Fripp-Willcox kitchen in deepest rural Worcestershire has beamed its way into the nation's hearts. This week, coltish duo Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox visited the back catalogue of Akron's finest, The Black Keys, and delivered a rousing version of their 2011 smash Lonely Boy.
MUSIC
MotorBiscuit

Lexus Dealership Goes Too Far by Reprogramming Infotainment Screens to Show Hideous Ad

Car dealerships are uniquely gifted at creating silly and even down-right sketchy marketing campaigns. It is almost a “thing.” We have all seen many silly, goofy, and sometimes funny car ads and promotions over the years. However, one Lexus dealership took the car lot commercial a step too far by reprogramming cars’ infotainment screens to show this horribly cheesy and tacky ad upon starting.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy