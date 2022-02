Dassault is still very undervalued, and now, European nations are upping their defense budgets starting with the least trigger happy nation of them all: Germany. Dassault Aviation (DUAVF) is 33% of our managed portfolio, and in my personal portfolio, I have weighted it 50% since the beginning of 2021. The stock did nothing for a year, despite the fact that its core operations were valued at 0 despite strong profitability and resilient end markets. Patience has been rewarded, with Dassault Aviation now being up 50% in our portfolios. This should make you rethink focusing only on the US, where every idea has been thoroughly priced by institutional investors managing massive money with US restricted mandates and even smarter retail money.

