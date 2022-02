EXCLUSIVE: Rupert Grint and Nikki Amuka-Bird have joined Dave Bautista in M. Night Shyamalan’s highly anticipated Knock at the Cabin. Shyamalan will write, direct and produce the thriller for Universal Pictures. Knock at the Cabin will be released by Universal Pictures on February 3, 2023. As with all Shyamalan films, plot details are being kept under lock & key. This comes on the heels of his recent film Old, which surpassed $90 million globally this summer and is Shyamalan’s sixth film to open number one at the box office. He is currently the head of this year’s Berlin Film Festival, which is...

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO