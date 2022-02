The following is a press release from Girls with Impact:. Eureka, CA – In advance of Women’s History Month, Sara Bareilles, the Eureka native who went on to become a Grammy Award-winning songwriter, producer, and actor, today announces that her performance at International Women’s Day Concert in New York City on March 8th will help raise funds for the Girls With Impact scholarship program. Her support will enable 500 young women ages 14-24 to participate in Girls With Impact’s 10-week Business Academy at no cost, teaching them entrepreneurship skills and fostering the next generation of California business leaders.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO