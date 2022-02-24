ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

‘Cold War Two’: Retired Lt. Gen. on Russian invasion

By Aleksandra Bush
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d6xgd_0eNjr1i800

( NewsNation Now ) — A retired U.S. lieutenant general says Ukrainian forces are “not a match” for the Russian army after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on state television he has authorized military operations in Ukraine.

“I believe there will be casualties, significant casualties certainly on the Ukraine side, but also on the Russian side ,as well.” retired Lt. Gen. Richard Newton said Wednesday on “NewsNation Prime.”

In a televised address, Putin said the action is in response to threats coming from Ukraine.

“It is absolutely no coincidence that the U.N. Security Council is meeting in emergency session at this very moment that Putin would also announce to the Russian people that he’s in position,” Newton said.

Newton said the worst case scenario would involve Putin attacking from all three sides he has surrounded and simultaneously conducting a cyberattack.

After that, Newton would expect an extensive air attack followed by ballistic missiles and rockets.

Another worst case scenario would involve Russian troops moving from Belarus to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

“It does mean that the Russian forces are in attack position,” Newton said. “Those forces in Belarus are very, very honed, and on edge right now, because they’ve come off a 10-11 day exercise, which puts them into a perfect position with momentum to come down to Kyiv.”

Putin announces military operation. Watch NewsNation live

Under daylight, Newton would expect to see paratroops “dropping into key nodes” and special operations forces.

“Those will be the forces that will be responsible for taking certain key citizens within Ukraine, within the government and also civilian sector and they’re on the kill list and/or on the concentration camp list,” Newton said. “It’s a … very bad picture that I’m painting here. But unfortunately, hope is not a strategy here.”

Putin said that Russia doesn’t have a goal of occupying Ukraine. He also said the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian “regime.”

“It’s one thing to invade Ukraine; it’s another thing to hold the ground because Ukrainian people are among the hardest people in the world,” Newton said.

Even so, Newton doesn’t believe Ukrainian forces are a match.

“Putin holds all the cards,” Newton said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Woman sentenced to 20 years for pushing man off bus to his death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman accused of pushing an elderly man off a bus to his death in 2019 was sentenced Friday morning to spend 20 years in prison. Cadesha Bishop took a plea deal. She was originally facing a murder charge but under the deal, she pleaded guilty to abuse of an older/vulnerable person resulting in substantial mental harm or death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold War#Ukraine#Russian People#Newsnation#Ukrainian#The U N Security Council
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
The Independent

Brave Ukrainian woman tells Russian soldier: ‘Put sunflower seeds in your pocket so they grow when you die’

A Ukrainian woman is being hailed for her bravery after she confronted a heavily-armed Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds — so that they might bloom when he dies.The woman was captured on camera voicing her outrage as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with tanks rolling across the border and air strikes targeting major cities. Ukraine says it suffered 137 casualties on the first day of the war.The woman can be seen in the video asking the soldiers "Who are you?", to which a soldier standing in the street says: "We have exercises here. Please go this way."After...
MILITARY
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy