Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith weather: More ice forecast for region Thursday

By Robert Medley, Fort Smith Times Record
 4 days ago

Roadways remain slick and treacherous Thursday morning in Fort Smith, western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma as a winter storm warning continues through 6 p.m., the National Weather Service reports.

The National Weather Service is predicting a total daytime ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.2 of an inch possible for Fort Smith. The city will see patchy flurries and freezing drizzle before 9 p.m. with a low of 16 degrees.

The Fort Smith School District pivoted to virtual school for Friday. The school has been closed Wednesday and Thur

The Arkansas National Guard has been deployed to help state police reach any stranded motorists after freezing rain topped layers of sleet that fell Wednesday and left many sidewalks, streets and highways slick.

The Arkansas National Guard will continue with its mission until roads in the state are safe, said Bob Oldham, a public information spokesperson.

“We're going to be out there until we’re no longer needed," Oldham said.

In the last 24 hours, national guard members have not had to transport any people in the Fort Smith area to safety, Oldham said.

No motorists have been stranded on Arkansas highways or the interstate near Fort Smith for more than a few minutes, said Bill Sadler, the public information officer for the Arkansas State Police.

The state police reported one fatal crash in south Arkansas but have not reported any fatal crashes near Fort Smith.

In Fort Smith, there have been no stranded motorists Thursday, said Aric Mitchell, the public information officer for the Fort Smith Police Department.

Yesterday, the police department dealt with three wrecks that stalled about 40 cars and had dealt with 11 incidents prior to that.

“Hopefully we don’t have anything like that today," Mitchell said.

Mitchell advised all drivers who can stay off the roads to stay off the roads.

“It’s a tough situation for those people to be in for those people who don’t have an option of staying at home," Mitchell said.

Thus far, the Fort Smith police have not handled any fatal wrecks or wrecks that greatly injured anyone.

Mitchell said that Fort Smith roads are as bad, if not worse, than they were yesterday.

“We haven’t really had any chance for any of this stuff to melt off," Mitchell said.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported that highways and interstates around Fort Smith are open, said Dave Parker, the department's public information officer.

Parker said that drivers should proceed with caution, as some areas such as overpasses and on-ramps are still icy.

“Overall I’ve been describing them as pretty good with a stress on pretty good," Parker said.

The department is taking advantage of the morning lull in precipitation to lay down rock salt and sand, Parker said.

“We’re almost through this today and should be in much better shape Friday or Saturday," Parker said.

Arkansas National Guard members were ready to respond to calls from where they might be needed Thursday in case of more freezing rain and ice on roadways, said spokesman Bob Oldham.

“Our troops are stationed to help different state police groups and are prepared to assist motorists if they have a mishap, slide off the road or pull over and can’t continue to drive. We’re there for safety,” Oldham said.

Motorists across the region found vehicle windshields coated with more ice as they tried to head to jobs early Thursday. Connie McGill, a security officer at the O.K. Feed Mills. She had some defrosting work first.

"There was ice all over my car," McGill said as the car defrosted.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson reported on social media that 88 guard members and 32 Humvees are available as needed.

Schools in Fort Smith and the River Valley moved to remote learning for Thursday .

As of 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Co. reported 165 customers without power in eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative reported 345 outages in Franklin, Logan and Pope counties.

Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) has no reported outages in the Fort Smith region.

