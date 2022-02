The gorgeous Apple MacBook Pro 14 is down to just £1,785 (was £1,899) at Amazon today - the lowest price yet in the UK by almost £15. While that might not seem like the biggest discount, MacBook deals on the new 14-inch model have proven pretty rare since its introduction last year. The previous record price was £1,799 - which was set back on Black Friday last year. Apart from that, and a minor discount about two weeks ago, it's been full price on this much-coveted model. If you've held out this far, then today's deal at Amazon is definitely worth considering.

COMPUTERS ・ 9 DAYS AGO