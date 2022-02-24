ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

How Sports Gear Influences Performance In Sport & Exercise?

By Safe and Healthy Life Expert
safeandhealthylife.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAthleisure is the new trend and has a vast application everywhere you can think of carrying an outfit. From a fine Sunday brunch to an elegant date night, you have the liberty and variety to wear your sportswear and activewear according to your mood. The new cool activewear has...

www.safeandhealthylife.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Iets Frans SPORT Puts a Bold Touch On Women's Performance Wear

Iets frans launches a 40-piece sportswear range with a purpose, as the brand uses its platform to spotlight an inspiring roster of diverse sportswomen including athelete Revée Walcott-Nolan, in its debut campaign series. Housed in Urban Outfitters, the retailer’s own brand crafts youthful, streetwear garments that blend together the...
APPAREL
Esquire

Isolation Exercises Are Essential to Maximize Your Workout Gains

Isolation exercises tend take a lot of heat in the gym. Working with a laser focus on one muscle group at a time isn’t functional, some argue. Others point to the fact that the targets of isolation exercises are worked to an almost equal degree in many compound moves, as anyone who has felt the burn in their biceps during a chinup can attest. And you know what? They aren’t totally wrong—but isolation exercises still deserve a place in your training program, because they fill in many gaps that more comprehensive exercises often miss.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Best 3 Science Based Exercises for Six Pack Abs (Upper vs Lower Abs)

Use these science based exercises for six pack abs. In this video, Jeff Nippard explains proper technique for three top ab movements and why they are great choices. The goal here is to maximize muscular development (hypertrophy of the six pack while avoiding injury. How Lean do you Need to...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Gear#Sports Event#Performing#Fitness#Mental Health#Athleisure#Safety Photo Credit#Pexels Sports
boxrox.com

How to Get Bigger Shoulders With 1 Exercise

How to get bigger shoulders? You will need to hit your middle and rear delts if you want to create the illusion of a wider shoulder. If you are looking to understand how to get bigger shoulders, you could not go wrong than listening to what Jeff Cavaliere has to say.
WORKOUTS
TODAY.com

Trying the keto diet? Here's a grocery list to get you started

We’ve all been there. You set a New Year’s resolution to change your diet. So you head to the grocery store, ready to kick off a new eating pattern on the right foot. You walk through the doors … and have no idea where to start. For...
DIETS
SELF

A 30-Minute Kettlebell Workout That Hits Every Muscle in Your Body

Looking for an exercise routine that’ll help you build full-body strength while giving you a dose of cardio? We have a 30-minute kettlebell workout that packs a great two-for-one punch with an interval-style circuit full of functional, full-body strength moves. You’ll be focusing on basic movement patterns in this...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Sports
boxrox.com

Build Huge Triceps with These Vital Dumbbell Exercises

These dumbbell exercises will target your triceps, which will help you in your quest to build bigger, stronger arms. While the biceps and dumbbells go together like peanut butter and jelly, it’s important not to neglect the triceps on your next arm day. If you want a more powerful upper body, tricep dumbbell exercises will help grow your arms — this is because they make up two thirds of the muscle in your upper arm, which means they’re bigger and arguably more important than your biceps.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

8 AMRAP Dumbbell CrossFit Workouts to Improve Strength and Stamina

AMRAP dumbbell CrossFit workouts will test your endurance, pace, technique and overall fitness. Whilst dumbbells have been used since the inception of CrossFit and had made a few appearances at the Games, it wasn’t until the 2017 Open that they were put on the map for every CrossFit athlete.
WORKOUTS
Harvard Health

The most common exercise among people with arthritis

It’s hard to exercise when you struggle with the pain and stiffness of arthritis. So how do people with arthritis get moving? Most of them walk, according to a study published online Oct. 8, 2021, by the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Researchers analyzed the 2019 survey results of 87,000 U.S. adults with arthritis (most of them middle-aged or older) who said they’d been physically active in the past month. About 71% reported that walking was one of their two most frequent activities, even if they had severe joint pain; 13% mentioned gardening; 7% said weight lifting. All of these activities help reduce arthritis pain and fatigue: Brisk walking gets your heart and lungs pumping for an aerobic workout that helps reduce fatigue, inflammation, and excess weight (which contributes to arthritis pain). Weight training reduces pain by strengthening muscles so they can absorb pressure you place on the joints. Gardening helps reduce stress and fatigue. Few survey respondents said they took part in low-impact activities, such as cycling or swimming. However, these activities are great workouts and are particularly easy on your joints.
FITNESS
Harper's Bazaar

This is how long you need to hold a plank to see real results

Ever wondered how long you need to hold a plank to get results — without being in the pose for a second longer than you need to? Us too. We’re going to get into the details (there are a few factors to consider) but first: here’s why you should work your core with the staple move in the first place.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Best Dumbbell Movements for Building Muscle – 30 Exercises Included

If you are unsure of all the plethora of dumbbell exercises which one to choose from, here is a little help – a list of the 30 best dumbbell movements for building muscle. Such a small and relatively cheap equipment, yet it is a must-have when it comes to training. The versatility makes dumbbell exercises perfect for athletes of all levels. However, which exercises should you choose since there are too many to wrap your head around it?
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

What Happens to Your Body When You Exercise for Just 10 Minutes a Day

My motivation to work out generally waxes and wanes (super common), but ever since the pandemic I've found the waning periods lasting longer than they typically do because if I know I'm not gonna be able to make a full 30 minutes of HIIT happen for example, I feel like it's not going to be worth doing anything at all. But—and I can't believe I'm saying this—I'm wrong. Every little bit of movement counts. Seriously—getting just 10 minutes of exercise a day has profound benefits. (In fact, a meta-analysis published in the Journal of Happiness Studies found that you only need 10 minutes of exercise a week to boost happiness. A week!)
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy