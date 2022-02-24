ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Motherwell striker Kevin Van Veen could face Rangers after injection

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Motherwell striker Kevin Van Veen has had an injection on a shoulder injury after playing through the pain barrier against Aberdeen.

The Dutch striker will resume training later in the week and could face Rangers on Sunday after tests showed no long-lasting damage.

Van Veen had a lengthy spell of treatment after landing heavily on his shoulder early on against the Dons but continued to cause the visitors problems at Fir Park.

Manager Graham Alexander said: “He’s had a scan and there’s no major damage but he’s had an injection just to settle it down because it’s quite painful for him.

“It’s a case of doing nothing to antagonise it for two days after the injection and then we will see how it is.”

The former Scunthorpe forward hit a post and forced a good save before his shot led to Mark O’Hara equalising from the rebound to earn a 1-1 draw.

“It was brilliant from Kev,” Alexander said. “I asked him at half-time if he was fit and he said ‘yes’, and that was it.

“We asked him to be honest with us if he couldn’t contribute to the team then we’ve got good players in the squad to come on. But he didn’t want to come off.

“I kept a real close eye on him and he was a thorn in the side for Aberdeen. Their players, certainly their centre-halves, were very wary of him and it created space for other players, and he obviously had a part to play in the goal.

“Fair play to him, that’s the sort of commitment we need from all our players to win games.”

Alexander had to watch the game from the stand as a result of his recent red card against Hibernian and will serve the final game of his touchline ban at Ibrox.

The former Scotland international found Saturday’s experience a mixed bag, with Keith Lasley taking his place in the dugout alongside fellow assistant Chris Lucketti.

“It was easier to analyse the game as it went along,” Alexander said. “It was hard to communicate any messages onto the pitch, I don’t think Chris’s voice is as booming as mine, maybe.

“But at half-time I had a clearer idea about what we needed to change to create the opportunities that we needed and to be fair the players did create a lot of chances and it was one-way traffic in the second half.

“But I still want to be with my team and I still feel value being closer to my team, so it’s a bit of a balance.”

