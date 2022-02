Mike Golic’s days at ESPN and getting up early and doing morning radio shows are done. To him, that’s not the worst thing in the world. It’s been an eventful day at ESPN for mostly unimportant reasons. Aaron Rodgers announced on Tuesday that he hasn’t made a decision yet on his future. Those comments alone have taken certain reporters down a rabbit hole of what the Packers quarterback really means.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO