ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westampton, NJ

1 injured in house fire in Westampton, NJ

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2rVT_0eNjpxJF00

One person has been injured after a fire broke out inside a home in South Jersey.

The first started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on the 400 block of E Pennington Drive in Westampton, Burlington County.

Heavy fire was showing upon firefighters' arrival. They quickly struck a second alarm.

Officials confirm one person inside the home suffered injuries. The extent of the person's injuries is not known at this time.

Firefighters tell Action News there was a hoarding situation in the home.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westampton, NJ
Crime & Safety
Westampton, NJ
Accidents
Burlington County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Burlington County, NJ
City
Westampton, NJ
Burlington County, NJ
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Heavy Fire#Hoarding#South Jersey#Accident#Action News#City Council#Lincoln University 2#Golden Corral Wharton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
81K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy